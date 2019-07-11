WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.01 N/A 1.87 8.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 4.56% at a $14.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.67, which is potential 9.34% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fidus Investment Corporation looks more robust than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 30.34% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.