WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 2.45 5.76 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a 9.32% upside potential and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 29.96%. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.