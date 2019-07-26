WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.58
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a 9.32% upside potential and an average target price of $15.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 29.96%. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
