WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparing side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 13 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71 Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 223,338,048.09% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.