WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Comparing side by side

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.62 N/A 2.45 5.76 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 32.31% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.