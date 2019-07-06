WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparing side by side

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.58
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.45
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average price target is $14.67, while its potential upside is 5.16%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 62.14% respectively. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
