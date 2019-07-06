WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparing side by side

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 2.45 5.76 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.45 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average price target is $14.67, while its potential upside is 5.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 62.14% respectively. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.