Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stake Has Upped by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Boosted by $9.28 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 30,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 62,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, up from 31,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 80,616 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 197,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 664,100 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.57 million, up from 466,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.65M shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Offering Of $30.0 Million Senior Notes Due 2023 – PR Newswire” on July 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oppenheimer: Saddle Up A Position In WhiteHorse Finance – Benzinga” on November 30, 2017. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : THO, SHLO – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,320 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,434 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 101,885 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 105,932 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 34,784 shares. Citigroup stated it has 4,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 62,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,170 shares. Ares Limited Liability Co invested in 464,208 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 6 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 2,558 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 66,446 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.08% or 311,057 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp reported 800 shares stake.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 4,550 shares to 22,292 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,635 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street Week Ahead: Disney report to shine spotlight on streaming war – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS, Viacom reach working agreement on leadership team: sources – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) and Viacom (VIAB) execs bracing for possible Aug 8 announcement of CBS/Viacom merger – FBN – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 14,289 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 208 shares. Kbc Nv has 225,421 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cap World Investors owns 23.49M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 600,315 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 1.72% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.13 million shares. California-based Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc holds 807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Regent Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,137 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested in 0.14% or 19,515 shares. Synovus Corp owns 255 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 17,103 shares.