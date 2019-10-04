Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shareholder Ares Management Raised Its Stake by $1.48 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $341,344

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 47,498 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 10,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.87M, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 8.19M shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 51,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,708 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Of Investing In BDCs – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2017. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 123,057 were accumulated by Muzinich And Incorporated. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 1,330 shares. 10,000 are owned by Telemus Cap Ltd Com. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 34,919 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 166,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc stated it has 12,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 43,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs invested in 0% or 24,827 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company has 106,797 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 135,834 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 296,029 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 16,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 1,800 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline sector sell-off seen as overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL) says 737-800s Don’t Need Immediate Cracking Checks, Will Need in Next 8 Months, Checks Will Not Affect Flight Operations – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp invested in 117,434 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 0% or 19 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Brandywine Mngmt Lc invested 0.93% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Earnest Prtn has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Principal Group Inc accumulated 572,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 38,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 15,817 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 1,222 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 656,994 shares. 17,279 are owned by Atria Invests Ltd Liability. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 71,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).