Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shareholder Ares Management Lifted Position; Moreno Evelyn V Maintains Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 53,601 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 484.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 4,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 651,739 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Comments On Recent Block Trade Transaction – PR Newswire” on September 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

