Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shareholder Ares Management Increased Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Camarda Financial Advisors Has Decreased by $431,824 Its Holding

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 17,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 121,503 shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gfs Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 10,350 shares. Central Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,281 shares. 11,298 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.31% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,450 shares. Cortland Incorporated Mo has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citizens And Northern stated it has 9,328 shares. Hills Bancshares Tru Communications invested in 6,424 shares. Family Mngmt accumulated 26,309 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.78% or 8,149 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc reported 2.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rench Wealth Management reported 1,620 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 18,865 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 2,296 are owned by Taurus Asset Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 296,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,601 shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 16,636 shares. Millennium has invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 43,775 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,622 shares. Ares Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% or 577,947 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 37,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 296,029 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,012 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,170 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,260 shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc has invested 0.23% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 2 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 1,330 shares. Muzinich & Com Incorporated has 123,057 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.