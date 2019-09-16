Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Position Raised by Ares Management Llc; As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Shares Rose, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Upped Holding by $633,295

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 29,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 19,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 188,998 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 34,726 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ares Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 577,947 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 2,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 24,827 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1,660 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 34,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc invested in 43,775 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 52,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 100 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 37,412 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn owns 16,636 shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 296,029 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

