Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Position Maintained by Ares Management Llc; Akre Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $74.49 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc analyzed 568,625 shares as the company's stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company's stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 76,767 shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions and 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – StreetInsider.com" published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) CEO Stuart Aronson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 214,415 shares to 24,513 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.