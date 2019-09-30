Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Market Valuation Declined While Ares Management Upped Position; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Boosted 2U (TWOU) Holding

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 26,770 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 120,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.09 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU)

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Eagle Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 13,260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 6,012 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Legal And General Gp Pcl owns 106,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bulldog Investors Limited stated it has 52,500 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs reported 12,170 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Telemus Cap Ltd Llc owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 101,168 shares. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 2,622 shares stake. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 296,029 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 209,134 shares to 54,248 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).