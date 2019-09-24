Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holder Ares Management Has Upped Its Holding; Ally Financial Has Increased Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $328,000 as Stock Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 85,233 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.67. About 4.10 million shares traded or 57.53% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Altavista Wealth Management owns 1,685 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 5,108 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd invested in 0.07% or 4,317 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 6,000 shares. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 2.9% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Farmers Bank owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 453 shares. Hamel Assocs invested in 0.18% or 2,447 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,970 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru invested 1.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Goelzer Investment Management holds 3,359 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,834 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.