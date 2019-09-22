Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holder Ares Management Has Lifted Position; Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding Held by Dean Investment Associates Llc

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 58.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 23,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 256,582 shares traded or 90.06% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 116,198 shares traded or 69.88% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 31,481 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com owns 5,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 29,880 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd stated it has 2,239 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce owns 3,540 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 40,800 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,010 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 3,800 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). D E Shaw Comm owns 124,661 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 3,700 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32,415 shares to 191,710 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,185 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich has 0.35% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 2,622 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 166,991 shares. Advisory holds 0.02% or 81,147 shares. Raymond James & reported 101,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 12,170 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr accumulated 0% or 24,827 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 12,083 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 1,330 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 34,919 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 37,412 are held by Blackrock Incorporated.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 209,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,248 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp.