Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Tpi Composites (TPIC) Sellers Increased By 16.92% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to report $0.09 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. T_WCP’s profit would be $36.53 million giving it 11.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Whitecap Resources Inc.’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 2.19M shares traded. Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tpi Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) had an increase of 16.92% in short interest. TPIC’s SI was 2.93 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.92% from 2.51M shares previously. With 468,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Tpi Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s short sellers to cover TPIC’s short positions. The SI to Tpi Composites Inc’s float is 10.01%. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 486,673 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 09/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S EXERCISED OPTION FOR 2 ADDITIONAL BLADE MANUFACTURING LINES UNDER EXISTING MULTIYEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDINGS B3 CFR; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 16/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $23; 23/05/2018 – TPI Polene Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Gaming Standards Association Creates Landmark TPI (Third-Party Interface) Standard, Streamlining iGaming Platform lnterfaces; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $85 MLN AND $90 MLN (APPROX. 85% GROWTH RELATED); 03/05/2018 – TPI Composites 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN $0.38 AND $0.42 UNDER ASC 606; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing With a New $150 M, 5-Yr Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $75 MLN AND $80 MLN UNDER ASC 606

Whitecap Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Southwest Saskatchewan, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, and West Central Saskatchewan. It has a 21.26 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 4,260 net wells.

More notable recent Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors In Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why this asset advisor is urging Occidental to not bid for Anadarko – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About TPI Composites, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPI Composites – Overly Depressed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.