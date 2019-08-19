Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) by $7.27 Million as Stock Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Continues to Hold Stake in Intl Bus Machines Co (IBM)

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 553,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1.19M shares traded or 267.33% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Co (IBM) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 9,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 776,027 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.58 million, up from 766,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares to 198,255 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

