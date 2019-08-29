Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR) by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Heartland Advisors Holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Has Upped by $5.98 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 43,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 135,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 178,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 1.00 million shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 260,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 671,427 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 411,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 245,060 shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $35.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannet Co Inc by 1.07 million shares to 369,574 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 24,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,995 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

