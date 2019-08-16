Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Position in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by $5.21 Million as Stock Declined; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Boosted by $554,600 Its Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.18M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 391,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 763,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 1.28 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.83M shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 1.57 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 35,883 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 13,034 shares. S&T State Bank Pa has 1.96% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 607,072 shares. Moreover, Redwood Ltd has 1.09% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 38,348 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 330,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 9.39M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highbridge Ltd Liability Co accumulated 111,648 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 4,894 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Limited Co reported 82,000 shares stake. Federated Pa has 682,797 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $551.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

