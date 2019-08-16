Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position; Boise Cascade Co (BCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Boise Cascade Co (BCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 88 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 66 decreased and sold their holdings in Boise Cascade Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 33.64 million shares, down from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Boise Cascade Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 53 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 26.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 241,741 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 330,821 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.95% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 692,371 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Oi S A stake by 2.60 million shares to 4.65M valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Game Technolog stake by 26,992 shares and now owns 58,572 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity. GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC had bought 827,424 shares worth $16.23 million on Wednesday, July 24.

Among 8 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Tenet Healthcare has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $29.88’s average target is 45.76% above currents $20.5 stock price. Tenet Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trades In Tenet Healthcare Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet Q2 beats expectations; guidance maintained – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 4-Letter Word Cannabis Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, West Family Invests has 0.32% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated owns 80,901 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,472 shares. Endurant Mngmt Lp has invested 1.39% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 412,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 135,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 157,174 shares. 32,590 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers holds 246,680 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 45,971 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 73,380 shares stake.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company for 305,311 shares. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc owns 459,375 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.19% invested in the company for 33,018 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 116,343 shares.

More notable recent Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boise Cascade Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tyson Foods Earnings Top Views – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boise Cascade Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boise Cascade Company’s (NYSE:BCC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock increased 3.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 99,242 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Vitamin D and Photodynamic Therapy for Treatment of BCC in BCNS; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Boise Cascade announces purchase of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors; 13/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – AGREED TO ACQUIRE LUMBERMAN’S WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS, A DISTRIBUTOR OF ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCTS AND SPECIALTY BUILDING MATERIALS; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 18/05/2018 – Boise Cascade earns APA top safety recognition

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,932 activity.