Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Amkor Technology (AMKR) by $1.87 Million; Boston Scientific (BSX) Position Maintained by Suvretta Capital Management Llc

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 778,946 shares as the company's stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.11 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 2.83 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 234,051 shares as the company's stock declined 20.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 353,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 181,991 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has declined 16.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. Nanavaty Maulik also sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M. $145,692 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Ralls-Morrison Desiree on Wednesday, January 9.