Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) as Valuation Declined; Bio Techne (TECH) Holder American Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $758,340

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne (TECH) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 104,895 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 101,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $195.11. About 61,745 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.87M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 381,095 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 4.2% or 291,900 shares. City Holdg has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bailard holds 17,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cap Growth Mngmt LP holds 2.15 million shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,975 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 190,003 shares. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.09% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Caxton Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 16,891 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 6.48M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc invested in 0.01% or 78,105 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28M shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.

