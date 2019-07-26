Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake by $7.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Anchor Capital Advisors Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 553,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 30,214 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 60,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,328 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 76,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 4.90M shares traded or 48.74% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 40,287 shares to 433,062 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 366,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,593 are owned by Verity And Verity Lc. Etrade Ltd Llc holds 40,848 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cadence Bank Na invested in 0.1% or 2,304 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.88% or 8.94M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 20,895 are held by Montag A And Associates. Bb&T has invested 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peoples Corporation holds 2,050 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Lp owns 17,047 shares. Df Dent And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sei Invests Co holds 0.05% or 131,138 shares in its portfolio. Washington Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,080 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Park Oh invested in 0.29% or 46,858 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.60M shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).