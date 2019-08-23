Whitebox Advisors Position in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Wright Investors Service Raised Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $1.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 51,081 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 34,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.23 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin Lc has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 105,604 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Ltd Com. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.12M shares. 1,850 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 608,064 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Franklin Resource has 7,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap LP invested in 10,807 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs has 45,350 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 36,393 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Liability. Brinker stated it has 29,545 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Synovus Fincl reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 234,051 shares to 119,097 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is KAR Auction Services A Value Heading Into The Spin Off? (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about KAR Auction Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/06: (GH) (MTCH) (SEDG) Higher; (NEWR) (ZAGG) (FTR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,837 shares to 41,498 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,487 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.