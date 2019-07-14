Whitebox Advisors Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR) Has Trimmed by $1.47 Million; Eqis Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Mueller Inds (MLI) as Stock Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 43,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 178,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 1.32 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 357,224 shares traded or 59.78% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 2.96% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MLI’s profit will be $28.89 million for 13.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mueller Industries Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mueller Industries down 8% post Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $53.13M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.