Whitebox Advisors Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Fort LP Raised Its Caci Intl (CACI) Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 826,660 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS

Fort Lp increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 12,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 9,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $228.9. About 86,798 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altira Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares to 80,623 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial has 63,865 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 2.89M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 9,887 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company accumulated 33,832 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 5,003 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 27,472 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 17,892 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 173,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 5,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2,897 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 3,003 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 166,672 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 865,089 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,761 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Finemark National Bank And Tru has 0.59% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.20 million shares. Oakworth Capital owns 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,266 shares. Cumberland Advsr holds 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,695 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Financial Bank has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Cap Management invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Tru Communications holds 39,739 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,807 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.87% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 4,833 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 437,702 shares.