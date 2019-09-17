Whitebox Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) as Market Valuation Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Its Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $743,822; Share Value Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 572,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87M, down from 639,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 390,520 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 13.19 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, August 29. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 23.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 31,092 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 959,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 80,055 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 147 are held by Next Fincl. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3,919 shares. Andra Ap holds 93,100 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 160 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 13,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 32,365 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp accumulated 0% or 25,542 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,141 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.88M shares to 27.35 million shares, valued at $28.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 80,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, Intel, and Activision – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Definitely Donâ€™t Buy Intel Stock Today! – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 18,811 shares. Fdx has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 55,154 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri invested in 53,697 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.69% or 43,822 shares in its portfolio. Carlson LP reported 0.78% stake. 110,428 were reported by Rampart Investment Lc. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company has 190,782 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 11,995 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,919 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,450 shares. Private Tru Na owns 68,127 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 1.44% or 156,184 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.23% or 6,520 shares. Ajo LP has 0.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.10 million shares.