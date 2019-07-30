Whitebox Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Mbia (MBI) by $19.56 Million; Alley Company Boosted Danaher (DHR) Stake by $323,268 as Market Value Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 254,127 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $142.89. About 1.36 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Com holds 70,517 shares or 3.8% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 16,753 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services accumulated 3,258 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 608,230 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,347 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Montecito Bankshares And Trust accumulated 0.25% or 6,160 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru Company reported 10,086 shares stake. Cumberland Prns has invested 0.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Btc Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 44,216 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc accumulated 2.24 million shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 2.47% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 16,226 shares. Hartford Management Inc has invested 1.42% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 933 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 937,454 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability reported 1,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 32,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elm Ridge Mngmt invested 4.13% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 0% or 7,302 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation stated it has 22,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 84,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,752 shares. Starr stated it has 0.57% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 113,945 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 839,241 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 78,600 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 59,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tegean Limited Liability Corp holds 2.59% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 400,000 shares. Bessemer reported 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

