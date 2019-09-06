Whitebox Advisors Lowered Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Apriem Advisors Has Increased Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 42,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $162.47. About 133,713 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 391,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 763,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 1.25M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86M for 2.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares to 25.47 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Glenmede Na invested in 1.38M shares. Blackrock reported 16.48 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 82,737 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1.68M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Quantitative Llc reported 82,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc accumulated 285,738 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 10,500 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 121,756 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Moreover, Amer International Gp Inc has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Burney Co reported 95,338 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 147,341 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 11,990 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.