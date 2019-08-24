Whitebox Advisors Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $884,934; Aon Plc (AON) Position Maintained by New Vernon Investment Management Llc

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 609,601 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 104,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 202,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Square (NYSE:SQ) – Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raised Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is Jumping on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares to 407,281 shares, valued at $52.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 840,868 shares. Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 480 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth invested in 0.2% or 65,586 shares. 1.67M are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Peoples Corp has 0.49% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cambridge Trust Co holds 0.03% or 45,239 shares. Mairs Power has 150,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,254 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 220,334 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.