Whitebox Advisors Lowered Encana (ECA) Holding; Nbw Capital Increased Its Comerica (CMA) Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 19.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70M shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 7.09M shares with $51.33M value, down from 8.79 million last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 27.77M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M

Nbw Capital Llc increased Comerica Inc. (CMA) stake by 69.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 16,284 shares as Comerica Inc. (CMA)’s stock declined 4.92%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 39,721 shares with $2.91M value, up from 23,437 last quarter. Comerica Inc. now has $10.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 1.81M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr

Among 7 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Comerica had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $6700 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $83 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 428,665 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Salzhauer Michael has 2.66% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.08% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 11,706 shares. 154,194 are held by Capital Fund Management Sa. Stifel Fin accumulated 128,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 45,516 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gp Incorporated owns 17,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 3,375 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdg Inc has 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 285,454 shares stake. Putnam Investments Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 304,926 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 0.23% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $9 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased International Game Technolog stake by 26,992 shares to 58,572 valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 521,000 shares and now owns 7.44M shares. Oi S A was raised too.