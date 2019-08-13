Whitebox Advisors Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Ami Investment Management Lowered Its American Int’l Group (AIG) Position by $407,210

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communications invested in 0.27% or 68,206 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd holds 6,026 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 273,709 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 1,609 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 154,596 shares. Cv Starr And Com Tru holds 40,000 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP reported 2.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 956 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.05% or 3,245 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 0.61% stake. 8,637 are held by Finance Advisory Grp. Glob Endowment Management LP holds 0.04% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Wafra stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 1.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 62,316 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 21,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regent Invest Management Lc owns 0.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,990 shares. 200 were accumulated by Motco. Inc Ok has invested 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brown Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 0.09% or 25,722 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Edgar Lomax Va owns 0.71% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 239,450 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 16,829 shares. Ent Fincl Ser holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 326 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 100 shares. Da Davidson And reported 112,086 shares.