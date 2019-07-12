Whitebox Advisors Increases Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Kempen Capital Management Boosted Its Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) Position by $456,030

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.08M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,719 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 348,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 546,143 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 09/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Debut JFK-Inspired Collection; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Gross Profit Rate 58.4%, Down 90 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 878,800 shares to 28,800 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM) by 23,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,447 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc owns 84,822 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp owns 7,428 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 58,872 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 273,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ckw Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 100 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Co reported 43,478 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,083 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 3,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70 million shares to 7.09M shares, valued at $51.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 448,050 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 79 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.97% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 3.26M shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 36 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 37,441 shares. Skytop Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 474,651 shares for 22.79% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 557,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Omni Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 303,321 shares. Corsair Capital LP reported 10,955 shares stake. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 36,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Co reported 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 4.12M shares.