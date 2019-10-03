Whitebox Advisors Increases Position in Davita (DVA); Emory University Has Lowered Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding as Stock Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 453,277 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 80,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 403,381 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.69M, up from 323,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $55.6 lastly. It is down 14.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 67,000 shares to 572,133 shares, valued at $31.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 45,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DaVita sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $7.25 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$59.66, Is It Time To Put DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Acadia Pharmaceuticals a Good Biotech Stock to Buy Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Present New Clinical Data and Outcomes Research at Upcoming Scientific Meetings – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) 37% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 380,570 shares to 645,583 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 9,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.