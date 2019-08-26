Whitebox Advisors Increases Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $316,800

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 158,776 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,675 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 258,028 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 23,304 shares. Axa invested in 138,074 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 418,087 shares in its portfolio. National Pension owns 483,198 shares. 2.03M are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 113,421 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc reported 16,582 shares stake. Korea Inv stated it has 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 324,465 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,047 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 230,679 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 273,086 shares to 450,068 shares, valued at $23.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 68,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,306 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).