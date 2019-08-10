Whitebox Advisors Increased Holding in Bunge Limited (BG); First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 5,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,066 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 130,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 15.00 million shares to 7.84M shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,702 shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 198,448 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has invested 0.64% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.13% or 1.59 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 918,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Group has 2,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 50,100 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 20,808 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 290,363 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt One has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 144,559 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 354,168 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 533,930 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 278,023 shares. Notis invested in 16,200 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 31,883 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 36,725 shares in its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 110,477 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Miller Inv Lp accumulated 38,965 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Css Limited Il stated it has 4,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Com Of America invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 530,121 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 45,890 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 305,898 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 88,824 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,844 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).