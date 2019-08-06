Whitebox Advisors Holding in Mbia (MBI) Trimmed by $19.56 Million as Stock Declined; Skylands Capital Has Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $1.31 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 886,794 shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 208,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 161,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

More important recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 78,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp has 0.05% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Northern Trust reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 150,248 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 77,149 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communication has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). First Manhattan reported 32,125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 2.17 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 15,907 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 6,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 892,287 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Llp.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 23,560 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,025 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).