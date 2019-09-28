Whitebox Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised by $385,290 as Market Valuation Declined; Aew Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $695,400; Market Valuation Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08M, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 110.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 7,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 13,568 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 6,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 449,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 133,647 shares. 5,100 were reported by Bailard Inc. Amer International Group holds 0.05% or 221,094 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.16M were reported by Duff Phelps Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). D E Shaw Incorporated reported 126,010 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 711 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 314,217 shares. Marlowe Prtnrs LP holds 6.83% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 204,743 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 20,597 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 133,100 shares to 702,133 shares, valued at $73.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 140,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

