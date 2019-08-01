Whitebox Advisors Holding in Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Its Stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by $1.03 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 2.49 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONSIDERING PIPELINE FINANCING, STREAMING AGREEMENTS AND HEDGING BUT NOT RAISING EQUITY TO CUT DEBT; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 07/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS SEVEN EMPLOYEES PASSED AWAY FROM INJURIES; 30/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 16.5% of Votes Disapprove of Remuneration Policy; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE’S PROPOSED PURCHASE OF LONMIN IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 16/03/2018 – LONMIN PLC – SIBANYE-STILLWATER AND LONMIN REMAIN COMMITTED TO PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHICH THEY CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 410,911 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 637,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 40,690 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 684,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Company invested in 0% or 830 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 36,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Limited holds 0.13% or 97,039 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 61,770 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 9,986 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20,197 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Vanguard Inc has 1.53M shares. Northern Tru has 789,676 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 20,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

