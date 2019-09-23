Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Price Rose While Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 572,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, down from 639,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 1.70M shares traded or 71.07% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 13,769 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 17,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 447,868 shares traded or 79.84% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Get A Credit Card With A 550 Credit Score? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 57.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 89,725 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $130.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evi Industries Inc by 27,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 3,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 44 shares. 129,022 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,494 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Sandler Cap Management holds 2.09% or 99,636 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc holds 0.05% or 1,652 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Ltd has 1.3% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 33,211 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 2,580 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1,680 are held by King Luther Cap Mngmt. Eam Lc accumulated 3,827 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Partner Invest Management Lp holds 0.59% or 1,761 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 31,092 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 631 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.18% or 677,483 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 1 shares. Utah Retirement owns 26,130 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 135,041 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 47,542 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc accumulated 38,399 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 5,838 shares. Colrain Cap Lc reported 88,400 shares. Next Financial Grp Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 147 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 14,143 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca accumulated 4,330 shares or 0.09% of the stock.