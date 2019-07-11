Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stake as Share Price Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose While Summit Asset Management Increased by $793,834 Its Position

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 1.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 391,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 763,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 1.40M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Finance accumulated 44,232 shares. Federated Pa owns 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 682,797 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 116,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 347,803 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 91,032 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Co reported 34,500 shares. Brave Asset Management invested in 10,500 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 14,685 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 147,341 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 906,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Redwood Cap Ltd invested in 1.11 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc stated it has 6.14 million shares. Atria Invs Ltd Co holds 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 35,389 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $66.34M for 4.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

