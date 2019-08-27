Whitebox Advisors Has Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Weis Markets (WMK) Sentiment Is 1.5

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 60 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 40 cut down and sold their stakes in Weis Markets Inc. The funds in our database now own: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 41 New Position: 19.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 36,166 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 639,133 shares with $33.92M value, up from 602,967 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 394,048 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased C&J Energy Svcs Inc New stake by 129,968 shares to 1.23 million valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 48,003 shares and now owns 32,702 shares. Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 49,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alpine Lc has 0.38% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,000 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 254,958 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 31,396 shares. Litespeed Management Lc invested 8.27% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 27,220 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 9,556 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 908,782 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,235 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 665,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0.1% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James Service Advisors accumulated 5,036 shares. Ci Invs Inc owns 39,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 132,030 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 631 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. for 75,702 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 84,796 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.5% invested in the company for 12,041 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.38% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,001 shares.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

