Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake; Whitestone REIT Has 1.27 Sentiment

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 1.24M shares with $20.94 million value, down from 1.26M last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $5.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 2.57 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Whitestone REIT (WSR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 57 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 45 cut down and sold stakes in Whitestone REIT. The funds in our database now have: 21.96 million shares, down from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Whitestone REIT in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 44 New Position: 13.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Authorization of Share Repurchase Program of Up to $200 Million – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Q2 NII falls 30% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential preferred offering priced for $250M proceeds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was made by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was bought by Sloves Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) CEO James Mastandrea on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $497.29 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.69 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 102,642 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyder And “For” The Proposal To Declassify The Board Of Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Core FFO 31c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c