Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by $5.21 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 391,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 763,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.58M market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 4.91 million shares traded or 121.94% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $62.31M for 3.05 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares to 198,255 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.