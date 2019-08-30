Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in New Residential Invt (NRZ) by $415,216 as Shares Declined; Cohen Lawrence B Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $1.14 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video)

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 2.20 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co holds 309,874 shares. Northstar stated it has 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 10.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,819 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 102,532 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 8,514 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,781 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 3,866 shares. 317,930 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 323 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 863 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated owns 1.75M shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Lau Assoc Lc reported 766 shares. 4,844 are held by Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 2.8% or 11,305 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83 million shares to 52.04M shares, valued at $52.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).