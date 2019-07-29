Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Mbia (MBI) Position as Share Price Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Position Has Boosted by Water Island Capital Llc

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58M, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 353,266 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24M shares to 25.47 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

