Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position; United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 22 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 15 cut down and sold their equity positions in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.50 million shares, up from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 65,344 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 407,281 shares with $52.49M value, up from 341,937 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 6.43% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. for 148,539 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 16,251 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.32% invested in the company for 62,320 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,592 shares.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $474.49 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 23.1 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

The stock increased 2.85% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1,081 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) has risen 8.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) stake by 371,841 shares to 391,860 valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Herbalife Ltd (Prn) stake by 8.50M shares and now owns 35.50 million shares. Repligen Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24.