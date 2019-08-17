Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $8.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Commscope (COMM) Share Value Declined While Staley Capital Advisers Has Boosted Holding by $575,295

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Commscope (COMM) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 27,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 79,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 52,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Commscope for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 4.21M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 3,852 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.55 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 238,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 16,397 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc has 38,310 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 79,500 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Voya Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Group has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 0.06% or 29,016 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated accumulated 728,757 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 2.23M shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.17% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “COMM vs. CALX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Wireless Innovation Forum Report Addresses Spectrum Sharing Management Technologies in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in CommScope (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Soars on Q2 Results: ETFs to Benefit – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares to 670,067 shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,074 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.