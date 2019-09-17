Whitebox Advisors Has Increased Its Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Sns Financial Group Has Upped Holding

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 226.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 12,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $167.25. About 1.54M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 153,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 483,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 329,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 281,244 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q3 Earnings Outlook For Beazer Homes – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Revises Timing for the Release of Its Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 4, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Selling The Beazer Homes Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.05 million shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $673.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardagh Group S A by 99,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,430 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Europe Fin Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 271,469 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 32,832 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru invested in 109,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,986 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 119,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 165,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 28,777 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 71,788 shares. Voya Management Lc has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 12,765 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 111,661 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 361,655 shares. World Investors holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 1.66M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,121 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 205,207 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,722 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.