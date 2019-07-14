Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ) as Stock Declined; Artemis Investment Management Llp Position in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Cut as Market Value Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 87.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 616,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,064 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 705,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 19.44 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINMIN: NO DECISION MADE ON PETROBRAS TRANSFER OF RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – Petrobras hedges price for 128 mln barrels of oil this year; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKER ASSOCIATION ABCAM EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF TRUCKS IN HIGHWAYS ON MONDAY BY THE END OF THE DAY; 15/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ORDERED STUDIES REGARDING A CHANGE IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS; 15/05/2018 – Engie in talks with Petrobras on TAG gas pipeline; 11/04/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF SUBSEA HAS BEEN AWARDED A THREE-YEAR FIRM CONTRACT WITH A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION BY PETROBRAS IN BRAZIL FOR PROVISION OF DIVING SUPPORT VESSEL SKANDI ACHIEVER AND ROV AND; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS FINANCING MATURES IN 2029, RESOURCES TO BE USED TO ACQUIRE GOODS AND SERVICES FROM UK SUPPLIERS – STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CONTINUE WITH CURRENT FUEL PRICE POLICY: CEO; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: CLOSING OF REFINERIES SALES MAY HAPPEN IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.59 million shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 295,865 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com invested in 0.07% or 605,742 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 655,066 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 293,136 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank reported 11,352 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 669,397 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 779,914 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pennsylvania has invested 0.43% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 77,396 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. First Republic Inv Management invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 25,100 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 681,100 shares. Cipher LP reported 134,298 shares.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38M for 7.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Investment: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Was The Sell-Off In New Residential Warranted Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MET,UNIT,PK,NRZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares to 25.47 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David also bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 was bought by Nierenberg Michael.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Petrobras Announces Commencement Of Cash Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Petrobras Stock Popped 10% – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 02, 2019.