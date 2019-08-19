Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) as Stock Price Declined; Andersons (ANDE) Holding Has Upped by Dean Investment Associates Llc

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 2.01M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 49,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 137,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 87,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 115,088 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was bought by Saltzman David. On Friday, February 22 the insider Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 52.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 291,900 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Adirondack Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 765,600 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cetera Advisor Llc stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pitcairn Company has invested 0.09% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Blair William And Il accumulated 0% or 26,540 shares. Advsr Asset invested in 0.04% or 132,347 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Fincl Svcs Corp owns 2,664 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Commences 40.3M Share Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Continues Its Best-In-Breed Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Now Is The Time To Buy This 11.5%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares holds 49,050 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Alliancebernstein Lp has 38,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,048 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Comm. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 423,924 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,193 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 19,496 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 234,197 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 7,237 shares. Hillsdale Invest owns 16,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs has 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 12,487 shares.